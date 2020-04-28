Chemban Vinod Enters Wedlock In A Private Ceremony; Actor Shares The News Through Social Media

Actor Chemban Vinod got hitched to Mariam Thomas in a private ceremony on Tuesday. The actor took to his Facebook page to share the special news. Mariam is a psychologist by profession and also a Zumba trainer.

Pictures of the duo are going viral on social media which is said to have taken after the simple wedding, that took place amid the lockdown. The newly-weds were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Celebrities from the cine world, like Aashiq Abu, Vijay Babu, Ann Augustine, Anumol, and others wished the couple a happy married life.

For the unversed, Vinod recently divorced his first wife Sunitha, who is currently in the US. He also has a son John Chris Chemban.

Chemban Vinod made it to the industry through Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nayakan in 2010. The actor has played several remarkable roles and is one of the promising actors of Mollywood. His portrayal of villain, hero, and comedian in movies has been appreciated by the audience.

He was bestowed with the best actor award for Ee.Ma.Yau at the IFFK 2018. Vinod was recently seen in Trance directed by Anwar Rasheed, wherein he essayed the business partner of Gautham Vasudev Menon. His performance with the director was on point and garnered huge appreciation. He will next be seen in Idi Mazha Kaatu.

