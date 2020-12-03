Cold Case: Prithviraj Sukumaran Wins The Internet With New Locations Stills

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is currently busy with the shooting of Cold Case, the upcoming cop thriller. The actor has been treating his fans and followers with the locations still of Cold Case on social media and is now winning the internet with his COP look. As always, Prithviraj Sukumaran is looking a million bucks in the police get-up in the new pictures.

Unlike the police characters he played in the past, Prithviraj appears in a more trimmed avathar for his role in Cold Case, ACP Sathyajith IPS. The fans and followers are going gaga over the actor-filmmakers new stills, and have been heaping praises over him for looking his best in the role.

Well, Prithviraj Sukumaran is unarguably one of the Malayalam actors who fit perfectly into the police uniform. The police characters played by the actor in the past, including Soloman from Vargam, Antony Moses IPS from Mumbai Police, Sam Alex from Memories, and so are some of the most loved police characters in the history of Malayalam cinema.

The sources suggest that Cold Case will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran in a different role, while compared to his earlier outings as a COP. It has also been speculated the character is based on a real-life police officer, as it is already confirmed that the highly anticipated project is inspired by the real-life incidents that happened in the capital city, Trivandrum.

Cold Case will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Tanu Balak. Aditi Balan, the Aruvi fame actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film. The Prithviraj starrer is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Mohammed, and Anto Joseph. The cop thriller, which is being made as a direct to OTT film, will hit the screens in December 2020.

