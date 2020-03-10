    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus: Kerala Govt Closes Cinema Halls; Likely To Affect Malayalam Films’ BO Collection

      Kerala government has reportedly ordered to shutdown cinema halls due to the rapid spread of Novel Coronavirus in the state till March 31. Apart from cinema halls, the government has also ordered to close schools and colleges due to COVID-19.

      Well, the decision of the Kerala government will likely affect Malayalam films' box office collection.

      Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

      The CM of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan took precautionary measures to save people from Coronavirus. But on the other hand, the Malayalam films like Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Kilometers And Kilometers and Vaanku's box office collection will also affect badly.

      In India, 56 people found Coronavirus positive and the situation can become even worse.

