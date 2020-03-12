Coronavirus Scare: Mammootty's One To Not Hit The Theatres For Vishu?

The Malayalam cinema industry is going through a tough time after the coronavirus scare has spread in the entire country. The government has decided to shut down the theatres across the state till March 31, 2020, thus affecting the movie releases. Reportedly, the release of the upcoming Mammootty starrer One has been postponed due to the same reason.

If the reports are to be believed, One, which is said to be an out and out political drama, will not hit the theatres for Vishu 2020 as expected. The sources suggest that the release of the Mammootty starrer has been postponed, as all the March special releases will now hit the theatres by the first and second weeks of April, due to the coronavirus scare.

This will definitely affect the releases of the films that were slated to hit the theatres for Vishu 2020, including Mammootty's One. If things follow at the same rate, the release of the megastar project might get postponed to the last week of April or the first week of May 2020. However, the makers of One are yet to make an official announcement on the release date.

The releases of the major upcoming Malayalam films, including Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project and Kilometers And Kilometers, the Tovino Thomas starrer, has been postponed to April. If things fall in place, both the films will hit the theatres as Vishu 2020 special releases.

One features Mammootty in the role of Kerala Chief Minister, Kadakkal Chandran. The highly anticipated project will mark the megastar's first collaboration with Chirakodinja Kinavukal fame director Santhosh Viswanath and National award-winning scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay. The Mammootty starrer is produced by Sreelakshmi R, under the banner Ichais Productions.

Also Read:

Prithviraj And Blessy To Kickstart The Final Schedule Of Aadujeevitham Amidst Coronavirus Scare!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: The Mohanlal Starrer To Get Postponed Due To Coronavirus Scare?