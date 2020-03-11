Corona Virus Scare: The Shooting Of Mammootty-Manju Warrier Duo's The Priest Is Cancelled!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to share the screen with the lady superstar Manju Warrier for the first time. Mammootty and Manju are joining hands for the first time in the upcoming mystery thriller The Priest. The shooting of the highly anticipated project has been progressing in Kochi from the past few weeks.

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the shooting of The Priest is now canceled due to the coronavirus scare. The sources close to the project suggest that the team will only resume the shooting after the virus outbreak comes under control.