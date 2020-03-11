    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus Scare: The Shooting Of Mammootty-Manju Warrier Duo's The Priest Is Cancelled!

      Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to share the screen with the lady superstar Manju Warrier for the first time. Mammootty and Manju are joining hands for the first time in the upcoming mystery thriller The Priest. The shooting of the highly anticipated project has been progressing in Kochi from the past few weeks.

      However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the shooting of The Priest is now cancelled due to the coronavirus scare. The sources close to the project suggest that the team will only resume the shooting after the virus outbreak comes under control.

      In that case, the Mammootty-starrer will go on floors once again only after a few weeks. If things proceed at the same rate, The Priest will not hit the theatres in May 2020 as an Eid release, as expected earlier. Instead, the release of the Jofin T Chacko directorial will be pushed to June or July 2020.

      The Priest, which is said to be an out-and-out thriller, marks the directorial debut of Jofin T Chacko, the former assistant of filmmaker Jis Joy. Mammootty, the megastar is playing the role of a priest for the first time in his 4-decade-long acting career, in the movie. The project is scripted by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon.

      Along with Mammootty and Manju Warrier, popular young actress Nikhila Vimal is appearing in a pivotal role in the movie. The Priest will also feature Saniya Iyappan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Kaithi fame child artist, Baby Monica in the pivotal roles. The rest of the star cast includes Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Ameya Mathew, and so on.

      Akhil George, the Iblis fame cinematographer, is the director of photography and the editing is handled by Shameer Mohammed. The Priest is jointly produced by Anto Joseph, filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, and VN Babu, under the banners Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations.

