Costume Designer Velayudhan Keezhillam Passes Away

Velayudhan Keezhillam, one of the senior-most costume designers of the Malayalam film industry passed away. The 66-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital in Chalakudy, on April 26, Sunday. As per the reports, the last rights of Velayudhan Keezhillam were held at his residence at 8 PM, on the same day.

If the reports are to be believed, the senior costume designer was rushed to the hospital on Sunday afternoon, after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Velayudhan Keezhillam's wife Shantha Kumari had passed away a couple of years back. He is survived by son Vaishakh and daughter Ashwathi.

Several actors and technicians of the Malayalam film industry, including the megastar Mammootty, expressed their grief over the senior technician's sudden demise through their respective social media pages. Big Brother, the Mohanlal starring family entertainer which is directed by the senior filmmaker Siddique, was the last outing of Velayudhan Keezhillam.

The senior costume designer, began his film career at an early age, by working as a costume assistant in the popular film Ulkkadal, which was directed by KG George. Velayudhan Keezhillam rose to fame with the costumes he designed for the directorial ventures of the senior filmmakers Fazil, Priyadarshan, Siddique-Lal duo, Sathyan Anthikad, Shaji Kailas, AK Lohitadas, and so on.

The costumes designed by Velayudhan for the classic movie Manichithrathazhu, which was directed by Fazil, are still so popular among the Malayali audiences. The senior technician had bagged the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Costume Design in 1994, for the costumes he designed for the movie Manathe Vellitheru.