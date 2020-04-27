    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Costume Designer Velayudhan Keezhillam Passes Away

      By
      |

      Velayudhan Keezhillam, one of the senior-most costume designers of the Malayalam film industry passed away. The 66-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital in Chalakudy, on April 26, Sunday. As per the reports, the last rights of Velayudhan Keezhillam were held at his residence at 8 PM, on the same day.

      If the reports are to be believed, the senior costume designer was rushed to the hospital on Sunday afternoon, after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Velayudhan Keezhillam's wife Shantha Kumari had passed away a couple of years back. He is survived by son Vaishakh and daughter Ashwathi.

      Several actors and technicians of the Malayalam film industry, including the megastar Mammootty, expressed their grief over the senior technician's sudden demise through their respective social media pages. Big Brother, the Mohanlal starring family entertainer which is directed by the senior filmmaker Siddique, was the last outing of Velayudhan Keezhillam.

      Costume Designer Velayudhan Keezhillam Passes Away

      The senior costume designer, began his film career at an early age, by working as a costume assistant in the popular film Ulkkadal, which was directed by KG George. Velayudhan Keezhillam rose to fame with the costumes he designed for the directorial ventures of the senior filmmakers Fazil, Priyadarshan, Siddique-Lal duo, Sathyan Anthikad, Shaji Kailas, AK Lohitadas, and so on.

      The costumes designed by Velayudhan for the classic movie Manichithrathazhu, which was directed by Fazil, are still so popular among the Malayali audiences. The senior technician had bagged the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Costume Design in 1994, for the costumes he designed for the movie Manathe Vellitheru.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X