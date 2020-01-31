CPC Cine Awards 2019: Virus And Kumabalangi Nights Bag The Top Honours!

CPC Cine Awards 2019 (Cinema Paradiso Club Cine Awards), the highly prestigious film awards have been announced. The awards are hosted by the highly popular Cinema Paradiso Clun, which is a popular Facebook group formed by cinema lovers all over the world. CPC Cine Awards 2019 is the fourth edition of the crowd-sourced award ceremony.

Virus, the Aashiq Abu-directed medical thriller and Kumbalangi Nights, the multi-starrer which is directed by newcomer Madhu C Narayanan bagged the top honours in the CPC Cine Awards 2019. Suraj Venjaramoodu bagged the Best Actor trophy, for his exceptional performances in Vikruthi, Android Kunjappan, Finals, and Driving License. Anna Ben won the Best Actress award for her performances in Kumbalangi Nights and Helen.

Here is the CPC Cine Awards 2019 complete winners list. Have a look...

Best Movie: Kumbalangi Nights (to be received by the producers Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran)

Best Director: Aashiq Abu (Virus)

Best Actor in a Lead Role: Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, Vikruthi, Final, and Driving License)

Best Actress in a Lead Role: Anna Ben (Kumbalangi Nights and Helen)

Best Actor in a Character Role: Roshan Mathew (Moothon)

Best Actress in a Character Role: Grace Antony (Kumabalangi Nights)

Best Script Writer: Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Cinematographer: Girish Gangadharan (Jallikkattu)

Best Background Score: Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights and Virus)

Best Original Song: Cherathukal by Sushin Shyam, Anwar Ali, and Sithara Krishnakumar (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Editor: Saiju Sreedharan (Kumbalangi Nights and Virus)

Best Sound Design: Renganaath Ravee (Jallikkattu)

Best Production Design: Jothish Shankar (Kumbalangi Nights and Virus)

Special Honorary Award: Udaya Studios and Merryland Studios (to be received by Kunchacko Boban and Vishakh Subramaniam, respectively).