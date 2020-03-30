Critics Choice Film Awards 2020 Malayalam Winners List: Mammootty, Parvathy Bag The Top Honours!

The prestigious Critics Choice Film Awards 2020 has been announced. The Critics Choice Awards, which has been considered one of the most prestigious film awards ceremony of the country, recognizes the finest talents from eight Indian languages. When it comes to the Malayalam cinema, Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu bagged the top honours at the Critics Choice Film Awards 2020.
Here is the complete Malayalam winners list. Have a look...
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more