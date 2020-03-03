Critics Choice Film Awards- Double Bonanza For Mammootty, Nominated For Best Actor In Two Languages

The nominations for the Critics Choice Film Award is finally out. The complete actor Mammootty has grabbed an unexceptional achievement of being nominated in two different languages for the Best Actor category. He is nominated for his performance in Peranbu (Tamil) and Unda (Malayalam). In Peranbu, the actor essayed the role of Amudhavan, a single father of a girl with muscular health conditions. Whereas in Unda, he played the role of Sub-inspector Manikandan who leads a nine-man police unit.

The actor will compete with Asif Ali, Nivin Pauly, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir in the Malayalam Best Actor category. While in Tamil, it will be a race with Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi and SJ Suryah. Interestingly, Mammootty is the only non-Tamil actor to get nominated in the category.

Critics Choice Film Award is known for honoring talents from Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali film industries.

On a related note, last year, the 66th National Film Awards jury was widely slammed by Mammootty fans as he did not receive the best actor award for Peranbu. Later, jury head Rahul Rawail had taken to social media to clarify the matter. He said that the film was rejected from the regional panel before it came to the central panel. Earlier, the veteran actor was bestowed with three National Film Awards (1999-Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar, 1994-Vidheyan and Ponthan Mada, 1989- Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal), thirteen Filmfare Awards and eleven Kerala Film Critics Awards. He was also honored with Padma Shri in 1998 by the govt of India.

