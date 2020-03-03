    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Critics Choice Film Awards- Double Bonanza For Mammootty, Nominated For Best Actor In Two Languages

      By
      |

      The nominations for the Critics Choice Film Award is finally out. The complete actor Mammootty has grabbed an unexceptional achievement of being nominated in two different languages for the Best Actor category. He is nominated for his performance in Peranbu (Tamil) and Unda (Malayalam). In Peranbu, the actor essayed the role of Amudhavan, a single father of a girl with muscular health conditions. Whereas in Unda, he played the role of Sub-inspector Manikandan who leads a nine-man police unit.

      mammootty

      The actor will compete with Asif Ali, Nivin Pauly, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir in the Malayalam Best Actor category. While in Tamil, it will be a race with Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi and SJ Suryah. Interestingly, Mammootty is the only non-Tamil actor to get nominated in the category.

      Critics Choice Film Award is known for honoring talents from Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali film industries.

      On a related note, last year, the 66th National Film Awards jury was widely slammed by Mammootty fans as he did not receive the best actor award for Peranbu. Later, jury head Rahul Rawail had taken to social media to clarify the matter. He said that the film was rejected from the regional panel before it came to the central panel. Earlier, the veteran actor was bestowed with three National Film Awards (1999-Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar, 1994-Vidheyan and Ponthan Mada, 1989- Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal), thirteen Filmfare Awards and eleven Kerala Film Critics Awards. He was also honored with Padma Shri in 1998 by the govt of India.

      Mammootty's One: The New Star-Studded Poster Goes Viral!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X