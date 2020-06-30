Dharmajan Bolgatty Summoned In Connection With Shamna Kasim Blackmail Case

Shamna Kasim blackmail case has taken a turn as many actors' names from the Malayalam film industry are coming out in connection with the matter. As the investigation proceeds, the Kochi police have reportedly summoned actor Dharmajan Bolgatty after his name came up while investigating.

As per the report published in IndiaGlitz, Dharmajan was asked for a statement after his contact number was found in the cellphone of the accused - Harris, who is a hairstylist by profession. The actor also spoke to media and said that the gang that blackmailed Shamna had contacted him as gold smugglers.

In a statement, Dharmajan Bolgatty stated, "Production controller Shaji Pattikkara gave them my number. A man who introduced himself as Ashkar Ali spoke to me and said they smuggle gold using celebrities and mentioned deals worth crores of rupees. I thought them to be pranksters and did not take it seriously. Later, they asked for the numbers of Shamna Kasim and Miya and asked me to introduce him to them. They called me only twice or thrice. But when I said I would complain to the police, their number became switched off. They never called me again." Apart from him, two more Malayalam actors will be summoned regarding the case.

So far, eight people have been arrested and police have registered nine FIRs against them. Hairstylist Harris, is a relative of Rafeeque, who was earlier arrested in the case. According to the report, it was Harris who had played the role of intermediary in the marriage proposal, through which the accused approached Shamna's family. The investigation team is said to have recorded Shamna Kasim's statement on June 29.

Apart from Shamna Kasim, five more people have reportedly filed complaints against the gang on June 29. The gang has extorted money and gold from 18 girls, who work in the film industry, after blackmailing them.

