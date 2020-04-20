Dhyan Sreenivasan On Love Action Drama: I Was Trying To Mock Malayali’s Habit Of Consuming Alcohol

Actor-turned-filmmaker Dhyan Sreenivasan's debut directorial venture, Love Action Drama, starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara, performed well at the box office. But on the other side, the film was highly criticised for glorifying alcoholism. After censoring, the censor board also stated that Love Action Drama doesn't have any message.

Speaking about the criticism received by censor board and critics, Dhyan Sreenivasan, in an interview with Times Of India, said that every film doesn't need to have a message. Dhyan said, "A censor board official after watching the movie told me that it doesn't have any message." "The movie was a festival release and we wanted to entertain the audience and make some money in the box office. I don't think it's mandatory for every movie to have a message," (sic) he added.

Dhyan Sreenivasan also confessed that he was trying to mock the average middle-class Malayali's habit of consuming alcohol. The director said, "They asked me if I was an alcoholic and if the movie was giving the right message to the people? With the movie, I was trying to mock the average middle-class Malayali's habit of consuming alcohol; not encourage it in any way. Alcohol is a part of our lives and if you have observed, the bars and beverage shops were probably the last to close when the coronavirus scare reached its peak."

Casting Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara was indeed a tough work for Dhyan Sreenivasan. Speaking about it, he said, "I first told Nivin the story in 2016 and we had to wait for three years for Nayanthara's dates because she was also busy with big films like Vishwasam, Bigil and Sye Raa. By then, the content too would have become stale."

On a related note, Dhyan Sreenivasan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming films- Sayanna Varthakal, Paathira Kurubana, Adukkala: The manifesto and Higuita.