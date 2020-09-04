Dileep And Gokulam Gopalan To Join Hands For Khalasi!

Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema is all set to join hands with popular film producer Gokulam Gopalan, for the upcoming project Khalasi. The actor himself announced the project through his official social media pages recently, by releasing the official title poster of Khalasi. The Dileep starrer is directed by newcomer Mithilaj.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Khalasi is a historical drama that revolves around the life of Mappila Khalasis of Malabar, Kerala. The sources suggest that some of the most popular faces of teh South Indian film industry will be featured in the star cast of the Dilee starrer, which is being made with a massive budget.

Reportedly, the pre-production activities of the movie have been progressing on full swing. The first schedule shooting of the Mithilaj directorial will start rolling in Kozhikode, once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. More details regarding the female lead and rest ofteh star cast of the highly anticipated project are expected to be revealed very soon.