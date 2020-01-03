Dileep Opts For A Name Change Again!

Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema has always been an adherent follower of astrology and numerology. As per the latest reports, Dileep has now changed his name once again, on the basis of his numerological chart. Interestingly, the actor has added an extra alphabet to his name and changed it into Dilieep.

The Janapriyanayakan's new name was introduced to his fans and Malayalam cinema world through his recently released first look poster from the upcoming Nadhirshah project Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan. This is the second name change for the actor, who was born as Gopalakrishnan Pillai. He had changed his name to Dileep during the beginning of his film career.

According to the close sources, Dilieep decided to go for a name change as he has been going through a tough phase in his personal life from the past few years. The actor was arrested on July 10, 2017, by the Kerala police in connection with actress abduction case, for the alleged conspiracy. Dilieep was released on conditional bail by the Kerala High Court on October 3, 2017.

In a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, Dilieep stated that he is innocent. The actor believes that the court will eventually give him a clean chit and is planning to reveal some vital piece of information regarding the actress's abduction and assault, once the case is dismissed by the court.

When it comes to his acting career, Dilieep has not had any major box office success in the past couple of years, except the Arun Gopy starrer Ramaleela. His recent release My Santa is doing average business at the box office despite receiving positive reviews. Jack And Daniel, on the other hand, ended up as a below-average grosser at the box office.

