Dileep Remembers Director Sachy: You Had Given Me My Life Back Through Ramaleela

KR Sachidanandan's untimely demise has sent shock waves to the film fraternity as well as the fans of the experimental director. Popularly known as Sachy, the 48-year-old breathed his last in Thrissur's Jubilee Mission Hospital, where he was admitted on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest. Several celebrities have been condoling the death of the director, and the recent and special one to join the bandwagon is Dileep.

In an emotional post shared in Malayalam, the Janapriyan actor called Sachy an unforgettable brother. He wrote, "Dear Sachy, I have no words to express as you, who had given me my life back through Ramaleela depart...An unforgettable brother..condolences."

For the unversed, the duo's movie Ramaleela was yet to release when Dileep was arrested as one of the accused in the actress attack case. It was truly Sachy's screenplay that made the movie a big hit at the theatres, despite Dileep having a tough time in his career with the shocking revelations that emerged with the sensational case. Interestingly, the movie had an eerie similarity with what was happening in the actor's life. Sachy, during a promotional interview of Ramaleela, had revealed how Dileep was surprised with the bizarre resemblance.

He had revealed that when the actor came in to dub for the movie during the time when the rumours were rife about the latter's involvement in the actress attack case, Dileep jovially mentioned the similarity of the script with the happenings of his real life. On February 17, 2017, an actress was abducted and assaulted by a group of men in a moving car. Dileep was accused of conspiring the unfortunate incident that shook the state.

Sachy was also seen supporting the actor during the case when he expressed that one should not make any conclusion about a person unless and until he is proven guilty. Directed by debutant Arun Gopy, the political thriller also featured Prayaga Martin, Radhika Sarathkumar and Kalabhavan Shajohn in pivotal roles.

