Director Kamal Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Woman, Says Promised A Lead Role In A Movie

Director and Kerala State Chalchitra Academy Chairman Kamal has been accused of sexual harassment by a young actress of Mollywood. It is said that the actress has complained that Kamal had promised the lead role in his next venture, Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal in return for the disgraceful act. She has also stated that the account had also taken place during the shoot of Ami, starring Manju Warrier.

Two other actresses are also said to have gone through the ordeal by Kamal. A legal notice on the same has been released through a popular Malayalam news channel. The actress has called the director a double-faced person in the notice and has alleged him of deception. Shockingly, this is the first time the director has been called out for sexual harassment in his career spanning over three decades.

Known to be one of the ace filmmakers, Kamal made his directorial debut with the 1986 film Mizhineerppoovukal. Know for his movies with unlikely themes, he has received several National Film Awards and Kerala State Film Awards for films Ulladakkam(1991), Nammal(2002), Meghamalhar(2001), Perumazhakkalam(2004), Karutha Pakshikal(2006) and Celluloid (2013) among others.

