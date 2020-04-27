Director Kamal Rubbishes Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him, Calls It A Cooked Up Story

Of lately, Kerala was shocked after the news of the ace filmmaker and Kerala State Chalchithra Academy Chairman Kamal being accused of sexual harassment surfaced. The serious allegations were made by a young actress of Mollywood, who complained that he had promised the lead role in his next venture, Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal in return for the disgraceful act. She also claimed that Kamal took her to a flat and abused her, and added that the account had taken place during the shoot of Ami, starring Manju Warrier.

Well, responding to the reports, Kamal has rubbished all allegations against him and has called it a mere cooked up story. Calling it baseless, he added that there is a clear conspiracy behind the allegation, and suspects an employee who was expelled from the Chalchitra academy behind it. He has also said to have received a legal notice from the actress a year back and he informed his advocate about the same.Kamal said that the advocate had advised him to wait until a follow-up action comes from the other party.

In an interview with TOI, Kamal was quoted saying, "This is a baseless allegation. It is true that I had received a legal notice, a year ago. When I contacted my advocate, he said since it was a false allegation, I needed to wait for follow-up action from the other party. That did not happen and so I ignored it. I suspect a former employee of Chalachitra Academy is behind bringing this up now. He had quit his position due to some internal conflicts. Only my advocate and the former employee knew about the legal notice that was received a year ago. However, I do not have enough evidence to prove that he is behind it, at the moment."

He alleged that this case is intended to defame him personally and as the chairman of the prestigious Chalchitra academy. Talking about the Malayalam channel that unveiled the news about the same, he said that the politically biased channel was trying to defame him citing his religion.

Director Kamal Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Woman, Says Promised A Lead Role In A Movie