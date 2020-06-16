Director Sachy of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Movie In Critical Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Malayalam director and writer KR Sachidanandan aka Sachy has been hospitalised in Thrissur's Jubilee Mission Hospital earlier today after suffering a cardiac arrest. Known for his recent venture, Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon, the renowned director had a hip replacement surgery on June 15.

A medical report of the director is doing the rounds on social media, which talks about his health condition. The report signed by the medical superintendent Dr. CV Mathews suggests hypoxic brain damage. The report read, "Mr. Sachidanandan was received today early morning at Jubilee Mission Medical College from another hospital on 16th June 2020 after sustained a cardiac arrest, few hours post total hip replacement surgery. Currently, he is being treated in the critical care unit with mechanical ventilation and other supportive measures. A multidisciplinary team is involved in his care. He is presently neurologically obtunded. CT Brain is suggestive of Hypoxic Brain Damage. His recovery can be prognosticated only after 48-72 hours post result."

Earlier, an official from the hospital had revealed that the actor is in critical condition. He said, "He is critical. He is currently in the critical care unit and is on ventilator support. We haven't done a surgery when he got here; the surgery was done in another hospital. He was brought here after a cardiac arrest and has suffered damage to his brain. CT scan was done to assess the damage."

