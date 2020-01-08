    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Director Vivek Aryan Passes Away

      Vivek Aryan, the young director who rose to fame with the movie Ormayil Oru Shishiram, passed away. The 30-year-old passed away on January 6, Monday at a private hospital in Kochi. Vivek Aryan was undergoing treatment after he met with an accident on December 22, 2019.

      According to the close sources, Vivek had suffered a serious head injury during the accident that took place in Kodungallur, Thrissur. Reportedly, the accident happened when the director tried to avoid hitting a dog, while he was riding a scooter. Vivek Aryan is survived by parents PM Aryan Namboothiri and Bhavana, wife Amrutha, and brother Shyam.

      The young filmmaker, who was an associate of director Jeethu Joseph, had assisted the hitmaker in the blockbuster movie Memories and Drishyam. Vivek Aryan made his directorial debut in 2019 with the romantic drama Ormayil Oru Shishiram, which featured Deepak Parambol in the lead role. He has also directed a few Tamil short films and several ad films.

