Drishyam 2, Cold Case & More: Malayalam Lockdown Productions To Watch Out For In 2021

Drishyam 2

The Mohanlal starrer, which is a sequel to the blockbuster movie Drishyam, was shot in a single schedule that lasted for around 50 days. Drishyam 2 was the first Malayalam film to start rolling, after the long break that was caused by the pandemic.

Cold Case

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to make his digital debut with this direct-to-OTT film, that was shot amidst the lockdown. Cold Case, which is a cop thriller, was majorly shot indoors, which made it easier for the team to shoot amidst the lockdown.

Kanakam Kamini Kalaham

This Nivin Pauly starrer is another Malayalam film that was pitched and shot amidst the lockdown. Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, which is said to be a family entertainer with a touch of dark comedy, was shot in a single schedule that lasted for just a month.

Irul

The mystery thriller, which features Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles, is yet another lockdown production from the Malayalam film industry. Irul was entirely shot in Kuttikanam, Kerala, in a 30-days-long single schedule.

Nizhal

The mystery thriller, which marks the first onscreen collaboration of Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara, has emerged as the first Malayalam film to have an outdoor shoot amidst lockdown. Nizhal was shot in two schedules, at the various locations of Kochi and Karnataka state.

Kaanekkane

The multi-starrer, which features Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Shruti Ramachandran, in the lead roles, was entirely made amidst lockdown. According to the makers, the entire making process of Kaanekkane took less than 6 months.