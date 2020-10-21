Drishyam 2 Deals With An Interesting Subject, Reveals Mohanlal

Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated sequel of the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam, recently started rolling in Kochi. Mohanlal, the complete actor is all set to play the popular character George Kutty once again, in the Jeethu Joseph directorial. In an interview given to a Malayalam online media, Mohanlal revealed that Drishyam 2 deals with an interesting subject.

In the interview, the superstar stated that the sequel of a celebrated film like Drishyam is expected to meet the huge expectations of the audiences. According to Mohanlal, the second installment is being made by considering the audience in mind. The complete actor confirmed that the movie deals with a very interesting subject. He assured that both the story and characters are developed, keeping the expectations over the project in mind.

Mohanlal also stated that the team was hopeful that the Malayalam cinema audiences could never forget George Kutty, Rani, and their children. According to the superstar, that hope was one of the major driving forces while considering the possibilities of a sequel. He is confident that the sequel will meet the expectations of both the fans of the first part, as well as the common audiences.