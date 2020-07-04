    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Drishyam 2: Director Jeethu Joseph To Take A Pay Cut For The Mohanlal Starrer?

      By
      |

      Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal starrer which is a sequel to the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which is written and directed by hitmaker Jeethu Joseph, is all set to go on floors very soon. Reportedly, director Jeethu is taking a pay cut for the Mohanlal starrer.

      If the latest reports are to be true, the filmmaker had decided to take a pay cut for the project upon the request of the Kerala Film Producers Council. The council had recently requested the Malayalam stars to reduce their remuneration, considering the current situation. Reportedly, Jeethu is one of the first filmmakers to do the same.

      Drishyam 2: Director Jeethu Joseph To Take Pay Cut For The Mohanlal Starrer?

      As reported earlier, Drishyam 2 is likely to go on floors on August 17, Monday, in Thodupuzha. The Mohanlal starrer will be extensively shot at the same location where Drishyam was shot, as the project is a continuation of its sequel. The makers of the project have decided to go against the decision of the Kerala Film Producers Association and Film Chamber by deciding to shoot amidst lockdown.

      The project is produced by Mohanlal's close associate Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinema. Thus, Drishyam 2 will mark the third association of both the complete actor and producer with director Jeethu Joseph, after Drishyam and the upcoming action thriller Ram.

      Read more about: drishyam 2 jeethu joseph mohanlal
      Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 23:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X