Drishyam 2: Director Jeethu Joseph To Take A Pay Cut For The Mohanlal Starrer?

Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal starrer which is a sequel to the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which is written and directed by hitmaker Jeethu Joseph, is all set to go on floors very soon. Reportedly, director Jeethu is taking a pay cut for the Mohanlal starrer.

If the latest reports are to be true, the filmmaker had decided to take a pay cut for the project upon the request of the Kerala Film Producers Council. The council had recently requested the Malayalam stars to reduce their remuneration, considering the current situation. Reportedly, Jeethu is one of the first filmmakers to do the same.

As reported earlier, Drishyam 2 is likely to go on floors on August 17, Monday, in Thodupuzha. The Mohanlal starrer will be extensively shot at the same location where Drishyam was shot, as the project is a continuation of its sequel. The makers of the project have decided to go against the decision of the Kerala Film Producers Association and Film Chamber by deciding to shoot amidst lockdown.

The project is produced by Mohanlal's close associate Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinema. Thus, Drishyam 2 will mark the third association of both the complete actor and producer with director Jeethu Joseph, after Drishyam and the upcoming action thriller Ram.