Drishyam 2 Is An Expensive Project, Reveals Producer Antony Perumbavoor

Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer recently started rolling in Kochi. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam, is one of the most-anticipated upcoming films of the Malayalam cinema. In a recent interview, producer Antony Perumbavoor revealed some interesting details about Drishyam 2, which is directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Interestingly, the producer revealed that the Mohanlal starrer is an expensive project, unlike its prequel. According to Antony Perumbavoor, the shooting equipment like the cranes are rented from day 1, as renting new pieces from outside amidst shooting is a big risk at this point. The team has strictly prohibited outsiders from entering the sets of Drishyam 2.

The entire star cast and technical crew are staying together till the shooting wraps up. All actors were asked to join the team from day 1, even if their scenes start later. Similarly, actors are not allowed to visit their homes, even if they get breaks in between. The makers came to this decision, as the team members visiting their homes and coming back to the sets amidst the shooting increase the risk factor. All the actors and technicians had taken the COVID-19 tests before starting the shooting.

All these factors have added to the budget of the Mohanlal starrer, thus making it an expensive project. But, the producer was ready to take this big risk, as the movie has a very promising script. Both Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor are totally confident about Drishyam 2 and believe that is going to be totally worth all these efforts.

RUMOUR HAS IT: Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 To Go The OTT Way?

The movie, which will be a continuation of Drishyam, will feature Mohanlal and Meena in the roles of Georgekutty and his wife Rani, once again. All the most important faces of the first installment will reprise their characters in the sequel, along with the newly added additional star cast.

Also Read:

Empuraan Script Is Locked, Confirms Prithviraj Sukumaran & Murali Gopy!

Mohanlal Joins The Sets Of Drishyam 2: George Kutty To Get A New Look?