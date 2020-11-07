Drishyam 2: Mohanlal And Team Wrap Up The Project

Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated upcoming Mohanlal starrer is finally wrapped up. Jeethu Joseph, the director of the project announced the exciting update through his official social media pages, recently. Interestingly, the filmmaker revealed that the team took less than the expected time to shoot Drishyam 2.

Drishyam 2 will feature Mohanlal once again in the role of Georgekutty. Meena will reprise the role of Georgekutty's wife Rani, while Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan will once again play the couple's daughters. Siddique and Asha Sarath, the actors who played pivotal roles in the first installment, are also a part of the sequel.

Along with the major faces of the original cast, popular actors Saikumar, Murali Gopy, KB Ganesh Kumar, Anjali Nair, and Adam Ayub have been roped in to play the pivotal roles in the Mohanlal starrer. Coming to the technical crew, Satheesh Kumar has replaced Sujith Vaassudev, who handled the cinematography of Drishyam, as the DOP of the sequel. Anil Johnson, who composed the music for the first installment, has been retained as the music director. Vinayakan handles the editing. Rajeev Kovilakam is the head of the art department and Linda Jeethu heads the costume department.