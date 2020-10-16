Drishyam 2: Mohanlal & Meena's New Location Still Wins The Internet

Mohanlal and Meena, the star pair who are joining hands once again for the sequel of Drishyam, which has been titled as Drishyam 2. The new location still of the actors from the sets of the Jeethu Joseph directorial is now winning the internet. The netizens are now speculating that Mohanlal and Meena's new picture is clicked from the original location of Drishyam.

Mohanlal is seen sporting a beard in all the new location pictures, where the character George Kutty had appeared without a beard in the first installment. So, it has been confirmed that the superstar is sporting a bearded look in the movie, thus giving the character George Kutty, a new get-up.

Meena, on the other hand, is returning as George Kutty's wife Rani. The other main star cast, including Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Siddique, Asha Sharath, and so will reprise their characters in the sequel. Saikumar, Murali Gopy, Anjali Nair, and so on are the new additions to the cast. The project is bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas.