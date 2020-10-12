Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Reveals The New Normal On Sets With A Location Picture

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is currently shooting for Drishyam 2, the much-awaited sequel of the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam. The shooting of the highly anticipated movie, which is directed by Jeethu Joseph, has been progressing in Kochi. Recently, the superstar revealed the new normal on sets, with a location picture.

In the new picture, Mohanlal is seen taking a temperature test, before entering the location of the Jeethu Joseph directorial. As reported earlier, the cast and crew are shooting for Drishyam 2 following all the safety measures very strictly. Before starting the shoot, the entire team tested for COVID-19 and made sure that they tested negative.

The entire cast and crew are staying on the sets itself, to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus. Drishyam 2 will be widely shot at the various locations of Kochi and Thodupuzha, in two schedules. The makers are planning to take a break after wrapping up the Kochi schedule, before kickstarting the Thodupuzha schedule.

Drishyam 2 will feature Mohanlal once again in the role of Georgekutty. Meena will reprise the role of Georgekutty's wife Rani, while Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan will once again play the couple's daughters. Siddique and Asha Sarath, the actors who played pivotal roles in the first installment, are also a part of the sequel.

Along with the major faces of the original cast, popular actors Saikumar, Murali Gopy, KB Ganesh Kumar, Anjali Nair, and Adam Ayub have been roped in to play the pivotal roles in the Mohanlal starrer. Coming to the technical crew, Satheesh Kumar has replaced Sujith Vaassudev, who handled the cinematography of Drishyam, as the DOP of the sequel. Anil Johnson, who composed the music for the first installment, has been retained as the music director. Vinayakan handles the editing. Rajeev Kovilakam is the head of the art department and Linda Jeethu heads the costume department.