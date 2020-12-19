Drishyam 2 Teaser To Be Out On New Year's Day, Confirms Mohanlal

The much-awaited official teaser of Drishyam 2, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer will be revealed on New Year's day of 2021. The highly exciting update on Drishyam 2 teaser was revealed by the leading Mohanlal himself today, through his official social media pages. The complete actor made the big announcement on the 7th anniversary of Drishyam, the first instalment.

"വർഷങ്ങൾക്ക് മുൻപ്, ഡബ്ബിങ് സ്റ്റുഡിയോയുടെ മോണിറ്ററിൽ ഇതുപോലൊരു റീൽ കാർഡ് ഞാൻ കണ്ടു... പിന്നീട് നടന്നത്, നിങ്ങൾക്കും എനിക്കും അറിയാവുന്ന ചരിത്രം...

ദൃശ്യം

ഇന്ന് ഈ ഡിസംബർ 19ന് ... ദൃശ്യം നിങ്ങളിലേക്കെത്തിയിട്ട് 7 വർഷം തികയുന്ന ദിവസം, നിങ്ങളിലേക്ക് ഒരു റീൽ കാർഡ് കൂടെ...

ദൃശ്യം 2 ടീസറിൻ്റെ ...

കാത്തിരിക്കാൻ ഇനി കുറച്ചു നാളുകൾ കൂടെ... ജനുവരി 1ന് .. പുതുവത്സര ദിനത്തിൽ ദൃശ്യം 2 ടീസർ നിങ്ങളിലേക്ക്....

The teaser of #Drishyam2 will be releasing on Jan 1st, 2021, 00:00 am IST . Wait for the surprise George kutty and family is going to bring, this New Year. Stay Tuned

#Drishyam", wrote Mohanlal in his Facebook post.

Director Jeethu Joseph had stated that the promising project will bring back the audiences to the theatres, during the launch. Mohanlal, the leading man too had shared his high hopes on the project in various recent interviews. In that case, Drishyam 2 might get a grand theatrical release in the first half of 2021.

All the major faces of the first installment Drishyam, including the leading lady Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Siddique, and so on, are making a comeback with the sequel. Along with the original cast, there are few major new additions as well. Anil Johnson has composed the songs and original score for the movie. Drishyam 2 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.