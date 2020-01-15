CONFIRMED: Driving License Is Prithviraj Sukumaran's Third Biggest Box Office Success!

Driving License, the recently released family entertainer that features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, is unarguably the Christmas winner of 2019. According to the latest reports, Driving License has now also emerged as the third biggest success of its lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's career.

The latest reports suggest that the Lal Jr. directorial has already earned the blockbuster status at the worldwide box office, and is performing extremely well at all the releasing centers. Even though the team has chosen to keep the box office collection report under wraps, the sources close to the project suggest that Driving License has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2019.

However, the movie is yet to beat Ennu Ninte Moideen and Amar Akbar Anthony, the biggest box office successes of Prithviraj Sukumaran's acting career. But, if things follow at the same rate, Driving License will surely end up as the highest-grossing film of the actor's career, so far.

Recently, Driving License has got a raise in the number of screens in both Kerala and major Indian cities, thanks to the increasing audience rush. According to the sources close to the project, the makers of Driving License are planning to officially announce the box office collections so far, very soon.

Driving License, which is scripted by writer-director Sachy, revolves around the love-hate relationship between a superstar and his fan. Prithviraj appears as superstar Hareendran in the movie, which features National award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of Kuruvila, a vehicle inspector and Hareendran's biggest fan.

Deepti Sati, the Nee-Na fame actress, and Mia George have appeared as the female leads in the movie. Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Nandu, Edavela Babu, etc., have appeared in the supporting roles. Driving License is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.