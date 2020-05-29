Dulquer Salmaan And Jeethu Joseph To Team Up Soon!

Dulquer Salmaan is totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects lining up. As per the latest reports, Dulquer is all set to join hands with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph, for the first time in his career. Director Jeethu hinted that he is in talks with the actor for an upcoming project, in a recent interview.

According to the Drishyam 2 director, he has narrated a subject which he had in mind to Dulquer Salmaan during these lockdown days. The Kurup actor, who is impressed with the idea, has asked Jeethu Joseph to work on the script. The director is confident that Dulquer will definitely give the green signal after he reads the script.