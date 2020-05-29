    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dulquer Salmaan And Jeethu Joseph To Team Up Soon!

      By
      |

      Dulquer Salmaan is totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects lining up. As per the latest reports, Dulquer is all set to join hands with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph, for the first time in his career. Director Jeethu hinted that he is in talks with the actor for an upcoming project, in a recent interview.

      According to the Drishyam 2 director, he has narrated a subject which he had in mind to Dulquer Salmaan during these lockdown days. The Kurup actor, who is impressed with the idea, has asked Jeethu Joseph to work on the script. The director is confident that Dulquer will definitely give the green signal after he reads the script.

      Dulquer Salmaan And Jeethu Joseph To Team Up Soon | Dulquer Salmaan To Join Hands With Jeethu Joseph

      Read more about: dulquer salmaan jeethu joseph
      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 23:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X