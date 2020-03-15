    For Quick Alerts
      Dulquer Salmaan And Prithviraj Sukumaran Set Major Bromance Goals!

      Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talents of Malayalam cinema are totally busy in their respective careers with some highly promising projects lining up. The recent talk among the industry insiders and audiences is the budding friendship of Prithviraj and Dulquer. The duo's fun conversations on Twitter is the reason behind it.

      Recently, the Varane Avashyamund actor had announced his new Tamil project Hey Sinamika through his official Twitter page, along with a few pictures from the pooja ceremony. Prithviraj Sukumaran retweeted Dulquer Salmaan's post along with a sweet note. 'All the best brother man! Always believed Brinda master should be making movies. Smash it!' wrote the actor-director.

      Dulquer, on the other hand, replied to Prithviraj's wishes with a lovely note. 'Thank youuuuu brother chief !! Master tends to shout music instead of action at times but is otherwise having a whale of time directing ! As are those of us acting ! Please to be finishing foreign shootings and heading back homeside ! take care of health especially now !', wrote the charming actor.

      As we all know, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan are childhood friends and spend their vacations together at the sets of their fathers' films. Prithviraj has always recalled watching film with his elder brother Indrajith, Dulquer and his elder sister Surumi at Mammootty's residence, as one of his fondest childhood memories in several interviews.

      When it comes to their respective careers, Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy with the shooting of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham, which is directed by Blessy. The actor has shed around 30 kilos for the role of the abused migrant labourer Najeeb Mohammed in the movie.

      Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of his new Tamil project Hey Sinamika. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of renowned choreographer Brinda, is said to be a romantic comedy.

