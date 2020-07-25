    For Quick Alerts
      Dulquer Salmaan And Prithviraj Sukumaran Spend Time Together: Is A Multi-Starrer On Cards?

      Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the two most popular young stars of the Malayalam film industry are the new friends in town. The duo has been spending a lot of time together these days, and are bonding over their common interest for cars. A video, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan are seen having a ride in their respective cars, had recently gone viral on social media.

      However, the duo's new friendship has triggered speculations regarding a possible onscreen collaboration among the netizens. According to the rumour mills, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran might soon join hands for a multi-starrer project soon. The gossip mongers suggest that the duo is frequently catching up these days for the discussions on a project.

      Dulquer Salmaan And Prithviraj Sukumaran Spend Time Together: What Is Cooking?

      However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet. Well, if Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan join hands for a film in the future, it will definitely emerge as one of the biggest onscreen collaborations Malayalam cinema has ever witnessed.

