Dulquer Salmaan's Movie With Anoop Sathyan Titled Varane Avashyamund; The First Look Poster Is Out!

It is raining announcements in Mollywood and Dulquer Salmaan, the much loved young actor of Malayalam cinema has sprung a surprise on the New Year Day. Anoop Sathyan's debut directorial venture is one among the much-awaited films of Dulquer Salmaan and the actor took to his official social media pages to reveal the title as well as the first look poster of the movie. The multi-starrer movie, which also features Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyana Priyadarshan in the lead roles has been titled as Varane Avashyamund. The much-awaited movie, which will be one among the big releases of 2020 has been jointly produced by Wayfarer Films And M Star Entertainments.

"Kicking off this decade with a truly special poster of a truly special film. The movie Varane Avashyamundu is a Wayfarer Films and M star production directed by Anoop Sathyan, starring Suresh Gopi sir, Shobhana ma'am, Kalyani Priyadarshan and of course yours truly. It is the coming together of two generations of Malayalam cinema- one that has been heavily influenced by the other. Looking forward to this movie and a rocking year ahead.," the actor wrote while sharing the first look poster of the movie.

The film marks the return of Suresh Gopi to films after a gap of three years. Similarly, Shobana is also making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a gap of around five years. Actress Urvashi will also be seen playing an important role in this heavily promising movie. Mukesh Muraleedharan has handled the cinematography department of the movie. Alphonse Joseph helms the music department. The script of Varane Avashyamund has been penned by Anoop Sathyan himself. The shoot of the film was completed a few weeks ago and an official announcement regarding the release date of the film is being awaited.