Dulquer Salmaan Apologises For Unintentionally Body Shaming A Female Journalist In His Film

Looks like the recent streaming of Varane Avashyamund on Netflix has brought some serious trouble to the Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. The actor, who marked his production debut with the comedy-drama, has been called out by a Mumbai-based reporter for body-shaming her. She criticized him for making her a subject of body shaming and warned him of legal action if the makers fail to apologize publicly. The reporter accused the makers and DQ of using her picture without consent in one of the sequences of the movie.

The scene had her picture in the banner of a body shaping institute, wherein two of her pictures were displayed under the before and after tags. Sharing the screenshot of the above-mentioned scene, she tweeted, "Dear @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm Thank you for the feature in your film but I'd like you to excuse me from body-shaming on a public forum. The concerned image was used without my consent & knowledge in your film. I'd like to claim ownership of the same. Varane Avashyamund."

Demanding an apology, in another tweet she wrote, "While the legal suites would follow, how about a public apology for now?."

Dulquer Salmaan, who is usually seen interacting with his fans through social media handles, apologised to the journalist hastily. He added that he would discuss the matter with the concerned departments. He tweeted, "We take full responsibility for the error on our behalf. Will look into it with concerned departments of the film to understand how the images were sourced. I apologise from my end and from the film as well as @DQWayfarerFilm for any difficulties caused. It wasn't intentional."

The director of the film, Anoop Sathyan, too apologised to her saying that there were no intentions to disrespect any woman as the theme of the movie is against sexism. He tweeted, "First of all we are extremely sorry for the discomfort caused. There wasn't any intention to disrespect or objectify women, as the content of this film is in itself against sexism. We do state our apology on behalf of the technical crew of this film."

On a related note, Varane Avashyamund bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan under the Wayfarer films banner, has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. The movie also marked the reunion of Suresh Gopi and Shobana after 14 years.

