Dulquer Salmaan Kickstarts The Final Schedule Of Kurup!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is totally busy in his career with some promising projects lining up. The actor is being a part of some of those projects as both an actor and producer. Kurup, the upcoming Srinath Rajendran directorial is one of the major projects in which Dulquer Salmaan doubles up as the leading man and producer.

As per the latest updates, the Varane Avashyamund actor has recently kickstarted the final schedule of Kurup, which is one of the most ambitious projects of his career so far. Reportedly, the team is currently busy with the final schedule shooting of the movie, which has been progressing at the various locations of Mangalore.