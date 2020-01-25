Dulquer Salmaan Kickstarts The Final Schedule Of Kurup!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is totally busy in his career with some promising projects lining up. The actor is being a part of some of those projects as both an actor and producer. Kurup, the upcoming Srinath Rajendran directorial is one of the major projects in which Dulquer Salmaan doubles up as the leading man and producer.

As per the latest updates, the Varane Avashyamund actor has recently kickstarted the final schedule of Kurup, which is one of the most ambitious projects of his career so far. Reportedly, the team is currently busy with the final schedule shooting of the movie, which has been progressing at the various locations of Mangalore.

Recently, the team had revealed the much-awaited first look poster of Kurup. The first look poster which was revealed through the official social media pages of the lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan had set the social media on fire and gone viral. Dulquer's stylish retro get-up was the highlight of the poster.

Kurup, which is based on the life of the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup features Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role. The movie marks the actor's second collaboration with young filmmaker Srinath Rajendran, the director of his debut project Second Show.

Dulquer Salmaan is playing the first out-and-out negative character of his career in Kurup. The movie, which is directed by Srinath Rajendran, is a biopic based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, the notorious criminal. Reportedly, scriptwriters Jithin K Jose, Daniell Sayooj Nair, and KS Aravind penned the project after long research on the life of Sukumara Kurup.

The movie will feature Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko in the other pivotal roles. Shobita Dhulipala, the Moothon fame actress appears as the female lead in the movie. Tovino Thomas is expected to make a cameo appearance, in the role of Kurup's victim Chacko.

Nimish Ravi is the DOP of the project. Sushin Shyam composes the songs and background score. Vivek Harshan handles the editing. Reportedly, Kurup has been slated to hit the theatres as an Eid 2020 release.