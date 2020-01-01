Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup: The First Look Poster Sets Social Media On Fire!

Kurup, the Dulquer Salmaan starring biographical drama is one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. Recently, lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan revealed the first look poster of Kurup through his official Facebook page. The highly promising first look poster has already set social media on fire.

Sharing the first look poster Dulquer Salmaan wrote 'Starting the new decade with a new look. Here's a glimpse of how we have reimagined the infamous Kurup'. The actor-producer looks simply dashing in the look of Sukumara Kurup. Dulquer is seen in a retro get-up, with a different beard and hairstyle, teamed up with a floral print shirt, formal pants, blazer, and oversized sunglasses.

Kurup, which is based on the life of the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup features Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role. The movie marks the actor's second collaboration with young filmmaker Srinath Rajendran, the director of his debut project Second Show.

The movie is penned by Jithin K Jose, Daniell Sayooj Nair, and KS Aravind. According to the sources close to the project, the team finished the scripting of the movie after several years of research. Reportedly, director Srinath Rajendran and his team are planning to present the unknown life of Sukumara Kurup in the silver screen, without glorifying the character.

If the reports are to be believed, Kurup will feature Dulquer Salmaan in the first out-and-out negative character of his career. The movie will also feature Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko and Moothon fame Shobita Dhulipala in the key roles. Tovino Thomas is expected to make an extended cameo appearance in the movie in the role of Chacko.

Nimish Ravi the 'Luca' fame cinematographer is the DOP of the movie. Sushin Shyam composes the songs and background score. National award winner Vivek Harshan handles the editing and Vignesh Banglan handles the art direction. Kurup is expected to hit the theatres as a Summer 2020 release.

