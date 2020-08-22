Dulquer Salmaan Releases Olu Song From Maniyarayile Ashokan

Dulquer Salmaan, the actor-producer is all set to release his second production venture Maniyarayile Ashokan, very soon. The actor revealed the third single 'Olu' from Maniyarayile Ashokan recently, through social media. The song, which features the leading man of the movie, Jacob Gregory and newcomer Onima Kashyap, is a romantic melody.

As reported earlier, the online streaming rights of Maniyarayile Ashokan are bagged by the renowned platform Netflix. According to the sources close to the project, the makers are planning to go ahead with the OTT release, as the theater reopening is still in uncertainty. The Dulquer Salmaan production is expected to be premiered on August 31, 2020.

Maniyarayile Ashokan, which is said to be a breezy love story, is directed by newcomer Shamzu Zayba. The film, which features Jacob Gregory in the titular role Ashokan, is scripted by newbie Vineeth Krishnan. The songs and background score are composed by Sreehari K Nair. The first song of the movie, Unnimaya had taken the social media by storm.