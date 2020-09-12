Dulquer Salmaan Reveals His Favourite Onscreen Look Of Mammootty: Netizens Agree With The Choice!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is the biggest fanboy of his father the megastar Mammootty. The actor has always mentioned that he is in total awe of his father, as both an actor and a person. In a recent interview given to a popular media, Dulquer Salmaan revealed his all-time favourite onscreen look of Mammootty, so far.

According to the actor, his father's onscreen look was in the 1990-released gangster thriller, Samrajyam. Dulquer Salmaan feels that the style of the beard and costumes suited Mammootty very well, and the megastar looked extremely stylish on-screen. Interestingly, the netizens have completely agreed with Dulquer Salmaan's choice and suggested that the actor is indeed the biggest fan of his father.

Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan was initially approached to play the lead role in the sequel of Samrajyam, which was titled as Samrajyam II. But the actor declined the offer, stating that he doesn't want to be a part of remakes and sequels, and is looking for fresh subjects. Later, Unni Mukundan played the lead role in the movie, which emerged as a critical and commercial failure.