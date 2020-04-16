Dulquer Salmaan Reveals His Wife Amal Is Like ‘Ghar Ki Murgi Dal Barabar’

Dulquer Salmaan & Amal’s First Meeting

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal had a love-cum-arrange marriage. Speaking about first meeting his lady love, Dulquer said, "After I returned from the US where I was finishing my studies, my folks were keen on getting me married. My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine. Now, it so happened that on most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show. Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her."

It Happened On A Coffee Date

Dulquer Salmaan revealed that he gathered courage and invited Amal on a coffee date. Before that, he had already informed his parents about Amal that he likes her a lot. "I informed my parents about this girl. Both the families met and connected immediately. "So I can say it's a love-cum-arranged marriage," the actor said. The duo got married in a private ceremony in 2011 in Chennai.

Amal’s Reaction To Dulquer’s Female Fan Following

As we all know that Dulquer Salmaan has a crazy female fan following. He always gets attention from girls on social media. When asked if Amal feels insecure about this, he said, "No, not at all. Sometimes I also tell her to comment on me, but it's like ghar ki murgi dal barabar. My wife is very secure."

Dulquer Salmaan On His Little Angel Maryam

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal were blessed with a baby girl in 2017. The duo has named their daughter Maryam. Speaking about his little angel, Dulquer said, "We have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter who is very talkative. She entertains the entire family throughout the day."