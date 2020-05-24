Dulquer Salmaan Reveals Kurup Second Poster; Says The Film Would Have Released For This Eid!

Dulquer Salmaan, the actor-producer will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming autobiographical drama Kurup. Recently, Dulquer revealed the much-awaited second official poster of Kurup through his official social media pages. The actor-producer released the second poster of the Srinath Rajendran directorial as an Eid surprise for his fans.

In his post, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that Kurup could have been running in theaters now if things were normal. 'Here's a little surprise for Eid ! Another poster from our most ambitious "Kurup" ! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release !', wrote the actor-producer in his post.

The promising second official poster of Kurup has totally impressed the cine-goers and is now going viral on social media platforms. Several popular faces of the south Indian film industry have shared the poster on their social media pages. The audiences and film industry members are now urging Dulquer Salmaan to reveal the first teaser of the much-awaited project, as soon as possible.

Kurup marks Dulquer Salmaan's second collaboration with Srinath Rajendran, the director of his debut film Second Show. The movie, which is based on the life of the notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup, features Dulquer in the titular role. The project, which was originally slated to be released for this Eid, has been postponed indefinitely due to the all India lockdown.

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer will also feature talented actors Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko in the other pivotal roles. Shobita Dhulipala, the Moothon fame actress appears as the female lead in the movie. Tovino Thomas is expected to make a cameo appearance, in the role of Sukumara Kurup's victim Chacko. Kurup is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.

