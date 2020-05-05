Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Wishes For Daughter Maryam Will Melt Your Heart!

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya's little miss sunshine Maryam Ameerah Salmaan is celebrating her 3rd birthday today. The actor-producer took his official social media pages and wished his dear daughter with the sweetest note and an adorable picture. Dulquer Salmaan's lovely post has totally won the internet and is currently going viral on social media.

'Happiest birthday darling Marie. You've got every one of us acting your age while you insist, "Im a big girl now!" Maybe you're right.

You're fast growing up, speaking in full scentences now.

3 years old you're a big girl now. Twirling in your princess dresses. Creating your own games now. Telling us stories, you're big girl now.

Walking on your own. Running now. Learning how to jump, you're a big girl now.

Slow down darling Marie, be a baby still. Like the day we saw you for the first time. Held you and heard your cries for the first time. The day they thronged the hallways, to meet an angel for the first time. Be that baby girl still, we havnt had enough. Though forever more you're our baby. Even when the world says, she's a big girl now. Don't rush, darling Marie, stay our baby girl still.

#pappasattemptatapoem #youhavethataffectonus #happymaryamday #myangelbaby #cantbelieveit #youarethreeyearsold

#loveyoutothemoonandback #ourbabygirl', wrote Dulquer Salmaan on his post