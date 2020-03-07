Dulquer Salmaan's Cop Drama: Here Is An Update!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is all set to play a police officer role for the first time, in the upcoming cop drama directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Earlier, it was reported that the movie, which marks Dulquer's first collaboration with the popular filmmaker will start rolling in April 2020. However, the latest reports suggest that the project has been postponed now.

As per the latest updates, the Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews project is now postponed to May 2020 due to the busy schedule of the leading man. If the reports are to be believed, Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram will be the main location of the project.

The untitled project, which is said to be a different take on the life of a police officer, is scripted by the National award-winning scenarist duo Bobby-Sanjay. Dulquer Salmaan, the leading man of the project is teaming up with the renowned scriptwriters for the first time in his career.

It is the first full-fledged cop role for Dulquer, who is best known for his boy-next-door characters. The actor has earlier made a brief appearance as a police officer in Lal Jose's Vikramadithyan. Expectations are riding high on the untitled project, as Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby-Sanjay team's last cop drama Mumbai Police was a critical and commercial success.

Mumbai Police, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role had broken all the pre-existing stereotypes of cop dramas in Malayalam cinema. The cine-goers and industry members, who are totally excited about Dulquer Salmaan's first collaboration with Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby-Sanjay team are confident that the magic will be recreated.

As per the reports, the makers are yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project, which is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films. The untitled project is expected to have an official announcement, very soon.