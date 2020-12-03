Dulquer Salmaan's COP Film: The Location Hunt Is Progressing!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is all set to play a police officer in the upcoming COP film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The highly anticipated project is expected to go on floors by the beginning of 2021. Recently, director Rosshan Andrrews revealed that the location hunt for the highly anticipated Dulquer Salmaan starrer has finally begun.

The talented filmmaker took his official social media pages and shared a picture with his team, and captioned it "Dulquer movie location scouting started !!!". From the picture, it is evident that the director and his team is following all the COVID-19 safety guidelines during the location hunt. The picture, which is supposedly clicked from the airport, also suggests that the Dulquer Salmaan starrer might be shot outside Kerala.

In a recent interview, Dulquer Salmaan had stated that he is all excited to play the role of a police officer, for the first time. The actor revealed that the Rosshan Andrrews project has a brilliant script, which is penned by the National award-winning duo Bobby and Sanjay. In the interview, Dulquer Salmaan stated that is eagerly waiting to kickstart the shooting of the project.