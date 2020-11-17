Dulquer Salmaan's COP Thriller Gets A Title; To Start Rolling In January 2021

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is all set to play his first full-fledged police character in the upcoming Rosshan Andrrews directorial. If the latest reports are to be true, the highly anticipated project has finally got a title. According to the grapevine, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer has been titled Salute.

However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet. The sources close to the project suggest that the makers are planning to officially announce the project by launching a title poster, very soon. The pre-production activities of the movie, which marks Dulquer Salmaan's first collaboration with director Rosshan Andrrews are currently progressing in full swing.

Recently, lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan had released a casting call for the highly anticipated project, through his official social media pages. The team is planning to cast and a bunch of newcomers from the age of 15 to 17, in the movie. The new talents, who get selected through the audition, will have to attend an acting workshop that will be held from December 1 to 10.

In the casting call, the team has confirmed that the highly anticipated project will start rolling in January 2021. The makers are planning to wrap up the Dulquer Salmaan starrer in a single schedule, that will come to an end by February 2021. More details regarding the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the Rosshan Andrrews directorial will be out soon.

Bobby and Sanjay, the National award-winning writers are scripting the project, thus marking their first collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan. In a recent interview, the actor has revealed that he is highly impressed with the script of the project and assured that the movie will be a unique experience for the audiences. The project is produced by Dulquer himself, under the banner Wayfarer Films.

