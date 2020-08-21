Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup: Indrajith Sukumaran Finishes Dubbing For The Project

Dulquer Salmaan, the popular actor-producer will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming project Kurup. The movie, which is directed by the young filmmaker Srinath Rajendran, is one of the most-awaited films of the Malayalam film industry. Reportedly, Kurup is now nearing the final stage of its post-production activities.

Indrajith Sukumaran, the talented actor who is playing a pivotal role in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, recently finished the dubbing for the project. The actor himself revealed the exciting update through his official social media pages, recently. Indrajith, who is playing a police officer in Kurup, also shared a picture clicked from the dubbing studio, in his post.

Kurup marks Dulquer Salmaan's second collaboration with Srinath Rajendran, the director of his debut film Second Show. The movie, which is based on the life of the notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup, features Dulquer in the titular role. The project, which was originally slated to be released for this Eid, has been postponed indefinitely due to the all India lockdown.

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer will also feature talented Shine Tom Chacko in a pivotal role. Shobita Dhulipala, the Moothon fame actress appears as the female lead in the movie. Tovino Thomas is expected to make a cameo appearance, in the role of Sukumara Kurup's victim Chacko. Kurup is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.