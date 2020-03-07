Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup Teaser To Screen With Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham In Theatres?

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup is the most anticipated movie of 2020. The movie, that revolves around the much notorious criminal of Kerala, Sukumara Kurup, might screen its teaser with Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham release. The movie, which is currently in its post-production phase, might have its teaser screened on March 26.

The star-studded Kurup features Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the movie had its shoot wrapped up recently in varying locations of India and Dubai. Kurup has lens cranked by Nimish Ravi while music is composed by Sushin Shyam. Produced jointly by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainment, the movie is expected to release on Eid this year. It is also to be noted that the movie might clash with Mammootty's The Priest at the theatres.

Talking about Dulquer Salmaan's recent outing, his Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal released on 28th February is running briskly at the theatres. The romantic thriller has garnered positive response from the audience. Recently, the actor took to his Facebook handle to thank his fans for making it a blockbuster. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, the movie revolves around an app developer, Siddharth essayed by Dulquer, who gets into trouble as he falls in love with Meera portrayed by Ritu Varma.

