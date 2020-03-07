    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup Teaser To Screen With Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham In Theatres?

      By
      |

      Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup is the most anticipated movie of 2020. The movie, that revolves around the much notorious criminal of Kerala, Sukumara Kurup, might screen its teaser with Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham release. The movie, which is currently in its post-production phase, might have its teaser screened on March 26.

      Kurup

      The star-studded Kurup features Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the movie had its shoot wrapped up recently in varying locations of India and Dubai. Kurup has lens cranked by Nimish Ravi while music is composed by Sushin Shyam. Produced jointly by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainment, the movie is expected to release on Eid this year. It is also to be noted that the movie might clash with Mammootty's The Priest at the theatres.

      Talking about Dulquer Salmaan's recent outing, his Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal released on 28th February is running briskly at the theatres. The romantic thriller has garnered positive response from the audience. Recently, the actor took to his Facebook handle to thank his fans for making it a blockbuster. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, the movie revolves around an app developer, Siddharth essayed by Dulquer, who gets into trouble as he falls in love with Meera portrayed by Ritu Varma.

      Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup To Clash With Mammootty's The Priest This Eid?

      Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 18:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X