Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup To Clash With Mammootty's The Priest This Eid?
Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor-producer recently wrapped up his highly ambitious project Kurup, the biopic of the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup. The actor, who plays the titular character Kurup in the much-awaited project, had recently penned down an emotional note on his official social media pages after the wrap.
It’s almost bitter sweet as we wrapped our most ambitious #Kurup last night. It’s been years in the making and has taken months of filming across many states in India and the UAE. Filled with gratitude and emotion this is a huge accomplishment for us. I don’t know where to start. But gonna try. @brownachilles we’ve come a long way from #secondshow. Im so proud of your growth as a film maker. This has been your dream film from the time I’ve met you. It’s your baby all the way and you lead the team with conviction and drive. @nimishravi your talent and skill completely overshadows your age and experience. I know it was just your second film and a behemoth at that. But we never felt it. @benglann you’re an artist and Kurup is your canvas. I don’t know how to appreciate the kind of work effort and talent you’ve put in Kurup cause I’m not worthy but I have a strong feeling it’ll get all the praise and recognition from all sides. All the wonderful ADs and Camera Assistants Sound department you were our arms and limbs. The teams of @dqswayfarerfilms and @mstarentertainments take a freakin’ bow ! You guys worked like an army. @bibinperumbilli you’re a true Kshatriyan and my thalapathy ! @jom.v I don’t know how you did it but somehow you pulled it off. The epic epic cast of our film @sunnywayn brother from another mother. 8 years 4 movies together and our dynamic is exactly the same. Something I take immense pride in. Only love always. @sobhitad it’s been an absolute privilege to have you on #Kurup. You’re the most intelligent, driven, ambitious and talented co actor and often had me wondering if I need to approach my craft differently. @indrajith_s the first time I was awestruck by you was in #meeshamadhavan where you also played a cop. But in #Kurup you’re a different man. You give our young team gravitas. @shinetom_chacko the first of our schedules started with you. And your incredible portrayal of your character set the tone for the rest of the film. I’m sure I’m leaving out a lot of people. But you all know who you are and just know we at Wayfarer Films are grateful and we couldn’t have done it without you all. Onto Post Production
If the reports are to be believed, Kurup has been slated to hit the theaters in May 2020, as an Eid special release. In that case, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer will clash with megastar Mammootty's highly anticipated upcoming project The Priest, which is also expected to be released for this Eid season.
However, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed by the makers of both the projects. Even though both Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan have been highly active in the Malayalam film industry, the father-son duo's films have never clashed in the box office before. If Kurup and The Priest clash at the box office for this Eid, it will be undoubtedly a never-seen-before scenario in Mollywood.
The shooting of The Priest, in which Mammootty appears in the role of a priest for the first time in his career, is currently under progress. The movie, which marks the megastar's first onscreen collaboration with Manju Warrier, is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko. Nikhila Vimal will essay a pivotal role in The Priest, which is jointly produced by B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.
Kurup will mark Dulquer Salmaan's second collaboration with Srinath Rajendran, the director of his debut film Second Show. Moothon fame Shobita Dhulipala appears as the female lead in the movie, which features Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko in the pivotal roles. The project is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments.
