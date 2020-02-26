Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup To Clash With Mammootty's The Priest This Eid?

Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor-producer recently wrapped up his highly ambitious project Kurup, the biopic of the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup. The actor, who plays the titular character Kurup in the much-awaited project, had recently penned down an emotional note on his official social media pages after the wrap.

If the reports are to be believed, Kurup has been slated to hit the theaters in May 2020, as an Eid special release. In that case, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer will clash with megastar Mammootty's highly anticipated upcoming project The Priest, which is also expected to be released for this Eid season.

However, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed by the makers of both the projects. Even though both Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan have been highly active in the Malayalam film industry, the father-son duo's films have never clashed in the box office before. If Kurup and The Priest clash at the box office for this Eid, it will be undoubtedly a never-seen-before scenario in Mollywood.

The shooting of The Priest, in which Mammootty appears in the role of a priest for the first time in his career, is currently under progress. The movie, which marks the megastar's first onscreen collaboration with Manju Warrier, is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko. Nikhila Vimal will essay a pivotal role in The Priest, which is jointly produced by B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.

Kurup will mark Dulquer Salmaan's second collaboration with Srinath Rajendran, the director of his debut film Second Show. Moothon fame Shobita Dhulipala appears as the female lead in the movie, which features Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko in the pivotal roles. The project is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments.

Also Read:

Ayyappanum Koshiyum Box Office 17 Days Worldwide Collections: Crosses The 30-Crore Mark!

Varane Avashyamund Box Office 17 Days Worldwide Collections: Enters The 25-Crore Club!